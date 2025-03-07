Azerbaijani MP advocates for protection of labor rights near retirement age

By Qabil Ashirov



Ensuring the labor rights of individuals nearing retirement age is critical. This is especially important as some citizens, close to reaching retirement age, are dismissed from their jobs and later face difficulties in finding new employment, Azernews reports, citing Vüqar Bayramov, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, as he said in his speech at today’s plenary session.

The MP emphasized that, according to Kazakhstan's Labor Code, the termination of an employment contract for individuals less than two years away from retirement is prohibited, except in cases of staff reduction or failure to pass a job evaluation.

Bayramov proposed that Azerbaijan follow a similar approach, suggesting that citizens with less than two years until retirement should not be dismissed by employers. He stressed that this would be vital for safeguarding their social rights.