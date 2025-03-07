bp supports Azerbaijani literature with publication of five new books

By Akbar Novruz



bp has presented five new books by contemporary Azerbaijani poets and writers as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting the country's rich literary and cultural heritage. These books, featuring the works of four poets and one writer, highlight the nation's emerging literary talents.

This initiative follows bp’s previous project, which introduced four young Azerbaijani authors as promising figures in modern literature. In total, nine poets and writers were selected for publication through nominations by the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union.

At the presentation event, Anar, chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, praised bp’s support, stating: "Our magnificent literature continues to flourish with each emerging literary generation. The publication of modern books enhances our confidence in the future of Azerbaijan’s literary art. bp's support for young writers is commendable, and we hope these books will inspire further creativity."

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, emphasized the company’s commitment: "By showcasing the works of nine talented poets and writers, we hope to inspire future generations and highlight the immense potential within Azerbaijan's contemporary literature."

The five newly published books are:

“In One of the Familiar Streets” – a poetry collection by Qismet

“March 3” – a poetry collection by Ruslan Dost Ali

“Twilight in Bayil” – a poetry collection by Ulujay Akif

“Lookers for the Night” – a short story collection and novel by Revan Javid

“The White Quadra” – a poetry collection by El Roman

The event gathered prominent literary figures, scholars, and literature enthusiasts. Implemented by the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, the project includes 570 pages across the five books, with a total cost of 64,850 AZN ($38,147).