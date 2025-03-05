Embraer 190 crew’s bravery immortalized in Azerbaijan’s Civil Aviation Museum

By Qabil Ashirov



The Azerbaijan Civil Aviation Museum, operating under the National Aviation Academy, has undertaken a significant project to honor the memory of the crew members who tragically lost their lives during the crash of the “Embraer 190” passenger aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on the Baku-Grozny route.

Azernews reports that as part of this effort, personal collections of each crew member have been established and displayed as part of the museum’s permanent exhibition.

The items given to the museum by the families of the crew members include their work-related uniforms, documents, personal belongings, photographs, and other memorabilia reflecting their careers and personal lives.

In a noteworthy tribute, these individuals were posthumously named National Heroes of Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev’s decree dated December 29, 2024. This recognition was given in honor of their high professionalism, courage, and selflessness in performing their duties and saving the lives of passengers following the crash. The honored crew members were: Igor Ivanovich Kshnyakin, Aleksandr Georgievich Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Jalil gizi Aliyeva.

These efforts reflect Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to recognizing the sacrifices made by those who serve in the country's aviation sector. The museum’s permanent exhibit will allow future generations to remember the bravery and heroism of these individuals.