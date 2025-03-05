Kamaladdin Heydarov and Eldar Azizov arrive at Baku Oil Refinery fire

By Nazrin Abdul



Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and Head of Baku City Executive Power, Eldar Azizov, arrived at the scene of the fire at the Oil Refinery.

A fire broke out on March 5 at the Oil Refinery in the Nizami district of Baku. The State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, along with police officers and emergency medical teams, were promptly deployed to the area.

Specialists from the Environmental Monitoring Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources also arrived to monitor and measure air quality in relation to the fire.

Firefighting efforts are currently ongoing.