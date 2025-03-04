Fire Tuesday: Symbol of renewal and prosperity

By Laman Ismayilova



Fire Tuesday marks the second of the four Tuesdays leading up to Novruz holiday, celebrating the ancient values associated with fire.

This day embodies the sanctity of fire, representing its cleansing and protective qualities. The ancestors revered fire for its warmth and life-giving energy, commemorating this occasion with distinctive rituals.

In ancient Azerbaijani culture, Fire Tuesday signifies the Sun's awakening, the Earth's rejuvenation, and the resurgence of nature.

It was believed that lighting a bonfire could burn away troubles and hardships. Those who leap over the bonfire will be liberated from misfortune. This ritual aims to cleanse individuals of negative energies and pave the way for a successful new year.

It is also believed that lighting a candle on the table, which should burn throughout the day, will ensure the household remains fortunate.

On this day, they prepare obligatory pilaf with beans or pilaf with chicken.

Fire Tuesday not only highlights the significance of fire but also fosters warmth, kindness, and generosity.

The greater the spread on the table, the more prosperity and joy are believed to flow into the home.