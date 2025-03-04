Mild earthquake shakes Caspian Sea region

By Qabil Ashirov



On March 4th, a moderate earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit the Caspian Sea, approximately 229 kilometers east of Azerbaijan’s Alt?a?ac station. The tremor, which occurred at 04:03 local time, Azernews reports, citing the Republic Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to the Seismological Research Bureau, the earthquake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 14 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface. Though the earthquake was relatively mild, it has raised concerns due to its proximity to populated regions along the Caspian coast. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

Seismologists are continuing to monitor the area for any aftershocks. The region’s history of seismic activity has made it a point of interest for scientists studying tectonic movements in the Caspian Sea and surrounding areas.