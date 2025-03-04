Azerbaijani, Iranian officials discuss strengthening ties

By Nazrin Abdul



Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizadeh and Head of the Iran-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Sudayf Badri discussed bilateral relations.

This was reported on the social media account of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Tehran.

“Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizadeh met with Head of the Iran-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Sudayf Badri and members of the group and exchanged views on bilateral relations and further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the friendship groups,” the embassy’s press service noted.