Conference on prospects of Turkic world held in Istanbul

A conference was held in Istanbul on the topic "The New Global Balance of Power: Factors Determining the Future of the Turkic World."

Azernews reports that the future of the Turkic world and the projects implemented by the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as well as the projects planned by the organization, were discussed at the conference, which was jointly organized by the "Q?z?lbash" Youth Education Public Association, the "Yeni Ça?" Media Group, and the Istanbul University Azerbaijan Culture and Unity Society.

The event, which began with the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey, commemorated the martyrs of both countries.

The conference, which began with the hosting of TV journalist Turan Adalatg?z?, began with addresses from Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ziyattin Kasanov, Chairman of the World Union of Axios Turks, Kür?ad Zorlu, Deputy Head of the Turkish World of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), and Tanzile Rustamkhanli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Turkey House (ATEV), Member of Parliament.

Speaking at the event, Agil Alasgar, a member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Press Council, head of the "Yeni Chag" Media Group, recalled the Karabakh Victory and assessed this Victory as the beginning of a new era for the Turkic world. He emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev's words, "The Organization of Turkic States is the main international organization for us, because it is our family. We have no other family. Our family is the Turkic world," played the role of a roadmap for the Turkic world.

In his speech, Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations, Parviz Mammadzadeh, drew attention to the attitude demonstrated towards states and people in the international arena and said that in this regard, the leaders of the Turkic world are an example for current global powers.

Head of the International Association of Journalists of Turkic-Speaking Countries, researcher and writer Güngör Yavuzaslan, President of the Istanbul Journalists Federation Adil Koçalan, heads of Turkish media organizations and others shared their views on strengthening the unity of the Turkic world, expanding strategic alliances and increasing joint activities.

The event continued with answering questions on the topic.