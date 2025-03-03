03.03.2025
08:55
Society
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry presents its weekly review [VIDEO]
02 March 2025 [17:00]
TODAY.AZ
The Ministry of Defense has released its weekly review.
Azernews
presents the overview:
