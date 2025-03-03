International conference highlights rights of women expelled from Western Azerbaijan

An international conference on "Refugees and Women" was held online on March 1, organized by the Women's Council of the Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC), Azernews reports.

The event, held ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, aimed to draw global attention to the violated rights of women expelled from Western Azerbaijan. Recognizing March as the month of women's rights worldwide, the conference brought together around 50 influential women from 12 countries engaged in major diaspora projects.

Notable participants included Ramata Mbaye, Head of the Department of Social and Human Sciences at ISESCO, and Dinara Guliyeva, a diplomat and international expert at ISESCO. Leaders and members of Ana Vaten European Azerbaijani Women's Organization and Odlar Yurdu Organization also took part in the discussions.

Moderated by Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Chairwoman of the WAC Women's Council, the conference addressed the goals of the Community, particularly its action plan for the return to Western Azerbaijan. Speakers, including Tanzila Rustamkhanli, Head of the Coordination Council for International Relations of the Women's Council, and Ramata Mbaye, underscored Azerbaijan’s significance in ISESCO’s work and highlighted continued collaboration with the WAC.

Other participants, including Belgium’s Ilaha Tagiyeva, Sweden’s Saadat Karimi, Türkiye’s Aysel Sadak, Nigar Ögeday, Elif Selçuk, Eda Genday, and Azerbaijani diaspora representatives from Boston such as Esmaya Novruzova, Shahla Bayramova, Tarana Musayeva, and Lachin Babayeva, shared insights on the role of women in implementing the Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan. Members of the Milli Majlis—Sabina Salmanova, Gunay Aghamali, Sabina Khasayeva, and Parvana Valiyeva—also participated.

The conference concluded with an appeal to international organizations and First Ladies worldwide, urging support for the rights of displaced Azerbaijani women.