Chingiz Abdullayev holds meeting at Azerbaijan's National Carpet Museum

A meeting with People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev was organized at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports, citing the museum.

The museum reported that during the meeting, which took place in an atmosphere of sincere communication, the famous detective writer spoke about his life, his entry into literature, and the history behind the creation of the works that brought him fame, among other topics.

At the event, hosted by Shahana Yusufova, the renowned writer Chingiz Abdullayev answered questions from the guests.

The director of the museum, Amina Malikova, presented the esteemed People's Writer with a carpet woven in the Traditional Technology Department as a souvenir.