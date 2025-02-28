Heydar Aliyev International Airport expands route network with new flights

By Akbar Novruz



Heydar Aliyev International Airport has announced an expansion of its route network, introducing several new international connections and increasing flight frequencies on existing routes.

Starting March 2, Air Astana will begin operating twice-weekly flights on the Baku-Almaty route, followed by the resumption of Fly Arystan’s Baku-Aktau flights on March 21.

Further additions are planned for March 30, including Pegasus Airlines launching regular flights to Dalaman, Flynas starting direct flights on the Baku-Dammam route, and Uzbekistan Airways increasing its Baku-Tashkent flights to four times a week.

The airport will also reopen connections with Greece, as Aegean Airlines resumes direct Baku-Athens flights from April 15. Additionally, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will launch direct flights to Tivat starting April 28.

Beyond these new routes, flight frequencies to Rome, Istanbul, Kuwait, and Riyadh will be increased. The Baku-Tel Aviv route will see expanded service, with Arkia joining AZAL and Israir in operating flights.

Passengers will benefit from enhanced connectivity to key tourist and business destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, including Berlin, Paris, Vienna, Barcelona, Prague, Budapest, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Dammam, Beijing, Urumqi, Malé in the Maldives, and Sharm el-Sheikh.