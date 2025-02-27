Caucasus Muslims Administration issues fatwa on Ramadan start date

By Akbar Novruz



The Council of Gazis of the Caucasus Muslims Administration has issued a fatwa confirming the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, marking March 1 as the first day of fasting.

In its statement, the Council congratulated the Muslim community and emphasized the significance of this year’s Ramadan, noting that it will be celebrated by Azerbaijan as a victorious nation. The fatwa expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his leadership in restoring Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, rebuilding liberated territories, and ensuring the return of the call to prayer in reconstructed mosques.

The statement also acknowledged the sacrifice of Azerbaijan’s martyrs and veterans, praying for their souls and well-being.

This year, Ramadan coincides with Novruz, the traditional festival marking the arrival of spring. The Council clarified that fasting remains a divine commandment and encouraged believers to harmonize Novruz celebrations with Islamic principles. It urged communities to align iftar meals with Novruz gatherings and to extend charity and support to the needy, particularly families of martyrs and veterans.

The fatwa also reiterated the religious prohibition against serving food before iftar during gatherings and called on imams to educate believers on the obligations and spiritual significance of Ramadan.

According to the Council, Eid al-Fitr will be observed on March 30, based on lunar calculations from the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory. Any updates regarding moon sighting will be announced separately.