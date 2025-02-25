Bucharest marks 33rd anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

By Qabil Ashirov



A commemoration event dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bucharest.

The event was attended by ambassadors of foreign countries and staff of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, historians, political and public figures, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community in Romania.

At the beginning of the event, the State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Romania, Qudsi Osmanov, gave an opening speech, providing information about the Khojaly genocide and discussing its causes and consequences. He referred to the Khojaly tragedy as a crime against all of humanity, highlighting the “Justice for Khojaly!” campaign, initiated by the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, since 2008. This campaign aims to promote international recognition of the Khojaly genocide and to raise global awareness about the truth of Khojaly.

Ambassador Osmanov also provided information on the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the Karabakh region, emphasizing the success achieved by Azerbaijan through the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that the returning residents have brought life and revitalization to their homeland, now living in peace and tranquility. Furthermore, Ambassador Osmanov stressed that stability and peace in the South Caucasus are of interest to all of Europe, including Romania.

Vasili Simileanu, the founder, director, and chief editor of the Romanian magazine Geopolitika, and a well-known journalist, remarked that the Khojaly tragedy must be strongly condemned by the international community to prevent similar events from occurring in other parts of the world. He called the horrific event a shame for humanity and emphasized the importance of holding those responsible for the genocide accountable.

Following this, a video about the Khojaly genocide was shown, and the participants had the opportunity to view an exhibition dedicated to the tragedy.