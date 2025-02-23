Baku and Absheron Peninsula prepare for cold snap

The minimum temperature in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to drop to between -3 to -5 degrees Celsius during the night of February 23 to 24, and further plummet to between -6 to -8 degrees Celsius during the night of February 24 to 25, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

Due to these freezing weather conditions, the roads are anticipated to become icy, which could pose travel difficulties and increase the risk of accidents.

It is advisable for residents and travelers in the area to exercise caution while driving and walking, as icy surfaces can be treacherous.

Authorities are likely to implement measures to ensure public safety, including salting and sanding roads where necessary, and issuing warnings to the public about the potential hazards of the upcoming cold snap.

People are encouraged to stay informed about weather updates and to prepare for the adverse conditions forecasted for the coming nights.