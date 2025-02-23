Weapons and ammunition found in Garadagh district

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has received information about the discovery of weapons and ammunition in the Gobustan settlement of the Garadagh district in Baku, Azernews reports.

A rapid response group from the Special Risk Rescue Service was immediately dispatched to the scene following the information received.

After taking appropriate safety measures in collaboration with law enforcement officers, it was established that during the inspection of the site, usable ammunition was found, including: 2 F1 hand grenades, 1 UZRGm detonator, 932 rounds of 7.62×39 mm caliber, 142 rounds of 5.45×39 mm caliber, 100 rounds of 9×18 mm caliber, 1 signal pistol, and 1 sawed-off rifle of the IZH brand.

The ammunition was seized and removed from the area by specialists from the rapid response demining group.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the additional inspection of the scene and surrounding area.