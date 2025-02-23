Latest scientific achievements discussed at 2nd Congress of Azerbaijan Endourology Society

The 2nd Congress of the Azerbaijan Endourology Society has taken place in Baku, Azernews reports. The event was dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Department of Urology at Azerbaijan Medical University. The congress was attended by leading domestic and foreign specialists.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Health of Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev stressed that the country's achievements in the field of urology and the prospects for the development of this area.

The Rector of the Azerbaijan Medical University, Professor Garay Garaybayli emphasized the significance of the Department of Urology's activities and its contributions to science.

In his speech, Academician Sudaif Imamverdiyev,addressed the 50-year history of the department and spoke about its journey and the notable specialists trained in this field.

The chairman of the Azerbaijan Endourology Society, Professor Rauf Naghiyev, provided a detailed account of the development of endourology in the country and the society's contributions to this field.

At the congress, prominent global specialists in urology, including Professor Atesh Kadioglu (Turkiye), Professor Thomas Knoll (Germany), Professor Bhaskar Somani (United Kingdom), and Professor Athanasios Papatsoiris (Greece), presented reports on relevant issues in modern endourology.

During the congress, the latest scientific achievements in the field of urology were discussed, experiences were exchanged, and the possibilities for multidisciplinary collaboration were evaluated.