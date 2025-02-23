Azerbaijan represented at International Symposium on Chemistry of Natural Products

The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the Karachi University, has conducted the 16th International Symposium on the Chemistry of Natural Products (ISCNP) in Pakistan, Azernews reports.

Renowned chemists from countries including Azerbaijan, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Turkiye, China, Iran, Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Yemen, and others presented their papers at the symposium.

During the opening session, the report of Professor Atta-ur-Rahman, the founder of the international scientific center and a prominent Pakistani scholar, was presented.

Hafiz Osmanov, a junior researcher at the Department of Biological Chemistry of Azerbaijan Medical University, and a pharmacist, delivered a report on "White Naftalan" as well as the chemical composition and medical action mechanisms of some pharmaceutical and cosmetic products containing naphthenic hydrocarbons. The report was dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the famous Azerbaijani chemist Yusif Mammadaliyev.

A documentary film about the scientist was screened at the event. Discs of the film, the international journal "Word of Azerbaijan's" magazine "Hello Pakistan," as well as a book titled "At the Threshold of Ecological Civilization: Transition to Green Energy," dedicated to COP29, were presented as gifts to the international scientific center.

Certificates were then awarded. Subsequently, a memorandum of mutual cooperation was signed between Farzana Shaheen, the director of the international center, and Hafiz Osmanov, the co-founder of "Science for Health" LLC.

It should be noted that Karachi University is one of the largest and highest-ranked universities in Pakistan. This higher education institution has over 53 faculties and 19 research institutes.