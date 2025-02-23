Memory of Khojaly genocide victims commemorated at Hachadag Mount

A hike has been organized to Hachadag Mount with the participation of climbing groups arriving from Turkiye and extreme sports enthusiasts from Nakhchivan, in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic states that the regional correspondent that during the traditional extreme hike, the victims of the Khojaly tragedy and the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War were commemorated, the national anthems of both countries were performed, and slogans were chanted in honor of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and the Khojaly genocide.

Early in the morning, the participants of the hike set off from Nakhchivan city towards the mentioned natural monument, starting at 07:00 from the area of Gal village in the Julfa district and climbing towards the summit. Taking into account the difficulties and risks posed by the weather conditions, the participants advanced as high as possible.

The hike was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with support from the Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Emergency Situations, Health, and the Tourism Department.

A total of 17 climbers representing various clubs under the Turkish Mountaineering Federation participated in the event. Along with the organizers' staff and media representatives, a total of 34 people ascended to the summit.

At the end, remarks were made regarding the significance of the event, and honorary certificates were presented to the participants of the hike.

The Turkish guests will also visit tourism-important sites in the autonomous republic according to their itinerary.