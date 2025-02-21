Azerbaijan’s Land Transport Agency adapts to severe weather conditions

By Qabil Ashirov



The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (MDDT), is operating on an enhanced work schedule due to the unstable weather conditions observed across the country.

AYNA noted that all routes are currently being serviced based on passenger demand.

It has been reported that buses are being deployed daily in accordance with regular schedules, although delays in bus movements may occur due to the weather conditions.

The agency has urged drivers using personal vehicles to maintain larger safety distances and strictly adhere to safety rules when parking.

“We recommend that citizens wishing to reach their destination quickly and safely use public transportation,” the agency added.