Garadagh sees IDPs off to Jabrayil

By Qabil Ashirov



The settlement in Garadagh, Baku, where IDPs uprooted from their homes due to the Armenian invasion of Garabagh in the 1990s temporarily settled, once again woke up at sunup to see off the IDPs returning to Jabrayil. Seeing off IDPs to their native homelands has become a routine for the settlement since the launch of the Great Return Program, in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, following the liberation of the occupied territories in 2020. Over the past week, three groups have left the settlement for their homelands. The last group, consisting of 33 families or 183 individuals, departed the settlement early this morning.

They have longed for this day to return and see their hometowns. Like all Azerbaijanis around the world, they never lost hope for a second of returning to their hometowns, despite the hardships they have endured for over 30 years. At last, the anticipated time has come, and they are on their way.

Fakhraddin Abbasov is one of the returnees. I was forced to leave Jabrayil when he was 35 years old. Now, he is at his old age and returns to Jabrayil with his grandchildren.

“I left Jabrayil when I was 35. Since I left there—since Jabrayil was occupied—I have not considered the life I’ve lived as life. For me, life had stopped. Now, I am going to celebrate my 36th birthday in Jabrayil,” he stated.

He also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the heroic Azerbaijani Army that liberated the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and to the brave soldiers and officers. He prayed for mercy for our martyrs and wished recovery for our veterans.

It is worth noting that due to the First Garabagh War in the 1990s, over one million IDPs and refugees were displaced from their homes and scattered across Azerbaijan. Jabrayil was one of the occupied territories. Armenian forces invaded Jabrayil in 1993. The district was liberated by the Azerbaijani army in 2020 during the 44-day War.

Following the war, Azerbaijan launched the Great Return Program. As part of this program, former internally displaced persons (IDPs) are being relocated to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. Around 40,000 people now reside in the region. This includes those involved in ongoing reconstruction projects, employees working in various government institutions, and those serving in the renewed healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors.