IDEA Public Union holds coastal cleanup campaign in Shuvalan

Laman Ismayilova

Another annual coastal cleanup campaign has been held at the initiative of IDEA Public Union, Azernews reports.

The event was organized in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, National Olympic Committee, Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union (ASYOU) and Clean City OJSC under the slogan "Keep the coasts clean".

During the event, held on the occasion of the World Environment Day and prior to the opening of the beach season, volunteers have cleaned the ??Shuvalan beach from all types of waste, which was sent to Balakhani Solid Waste Sorting Plant.

The participants of the action cleared the area of ??a large amount of garbage, in particular plastic waste, bottles, and plastic bags, which cause irreparable damage to the environment.

A total of 200 young volunteers and NOC athletes took part in the campaign. About two tons of waste were collected and transferred to Balakhani Solid Waste Sorting Plant.

The main purpose of the cleaning campaign, which takes place under the motto is to promote cleanliness on the sea coast, prevent pollution of coastal areas with household waste and attract young people to activities in the field of marine environmental protection.

Olympic champion, NOC Vice-President Zemfira Meftakhetdinova shared her thoughts about the event:

"Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva always pays special attention to environmental issues. It is the duty of every citizen to maintain cleanliness in their home, and it is significant “that young people are introduced to this culture, which plays a great educational role," Olympic champion said

First-year student of the Faculty of Law of the Customs Academy at the State Customs Committee Leyla Aliyeva said that she repeatedly taken part in IDEA events:

"I have repeatedly taken part in IDEA events, which makes a great contribution to the environmental sphere and arouses the interest of young people. This planet is our common home and each of us must protect it for the sake of life on the ground," she said,

Chairman of the Student and Youth Committee of the Customs Academy Osman Mishaev stressed the importance of such campaigns.

"Such actions are very important among young people to love and take care of their native land and our common world. We are proud that we are making our contribution to solving environmental problems, because this world knows no borders and The salvation of nature's biological diversity is in our hands," he said.

IDEA Public Union in collaboration with local and international partners, regularly organizes actions to clean the banks of the Caspian Sea, Kura river in order to preserve, enhance and protect the aquatic biological resources of Azerbaijan and the region.

The partners of the event express their gratitude to all the nature-loving young people who joined the event, urging everyone not to pollute the planet and take care of the environment.