TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijani Doctor of Philosophy re-elected member of UN Committee

12 April 2024 [20:00] - TODAY.AZ

Doctor of Philosophy in Law Nadir Adilov was re-elected as a member of the Committee of the United Nations (UN).

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN has shared information about this in the "X" social account.

Print version

Views: 201

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also