Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis in Georgia starts its activities

Ulviyya Shahin

In the city of Rustavi, Georgia, the Education and Culture Centre of Azerbaijanis in Georgia (AGCC) and adjacent free language courses have started their activities. 165 students from various age groups are attending the courses, receiving education in Azerbaijani, Georgian, and English languages, Azernews reports.

Alongside students from Rustavi schools, students from nearby villages in Qardabani and Marneuli municipalities are also participating.

Raida D?rziyeva, the head of the centre, emphasises the importance of preserving the national identity of ethnic minorities living in Georgia and highlights the attention the Georgian state pays to the integration of Azerbaijani-origin citizens into the local community.

The centre is planning new projects aimed at the integration of our compatriots as well as the preservation of our culture.