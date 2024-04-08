We will further deepen the Baku - Tel Aviv relations with joint efforts: Azerbaijani Embassy

By Ulviyya Shahin

"Together, we will strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel and further deepen the relations."

According to Azernews, this was noted in a statement by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

"Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel were established on April 7, 1992. Over the past 32 years, we have achieved significant successes in enhancing cooperation in all areas and maintaining strong relations between our peoples. We believe that together, we will strengthen the existing multifaceted cooperation and further deepen our relations," the statement stated.

It is worth noting that earlier, the Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, had shared a statement on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Baku and Tel Aviv.

Note that on December 25, 1991, Israel officially recognized Azerbaijan's independence, becoming one of the first countries to do so. The following year, diplomatic relations were established between the two countries. In 1993, the Jewish state opened an embassy in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Israel was established at the end of 2022 and started its activities in March 2023.