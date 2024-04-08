Turkish President ratifies the document signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye

The President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has approved the Memorandum of Understanding envisaging the exchange of initial information for the facilitation of transit customs procedures within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

According to Azernews, this matter has been highlighted in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Turkiye, which publishes new legislation and other official announcements.

"On August 18, 2022, based on Article 5 of Law No. 244 and Articles 2 and 3 of Presidential Decree No. 9, a decision was made to approve the additional "Memorandum of Understanding on the exchange of initial information for the facilitation of transit customs procedures within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government of Georgia, and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye," the document states.

It should be noted that the Memorandum was signed by the Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Azerbaijani government, Shahin Baghirov, who temporarily performs the duties of the chairman, R?za Tuna Turagay, Deputy Minister of Trade of Türkiye, and the head of the Customs Administration, and Levan Kakava, Director of Revenue Service on behalf of the Georgian government.

The purpose of the document is to implement the electronic exchange of initial information for the facilitation of customs procedures regarding goods transported in transit through the territories of all three states within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.