Azerbaijani MFA expresses concern over detention of Greta Thunberg in The Hague

07 April 2024 [13:11] - TODAY.AZ

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan expressed concern over the detention of well-known eco-activist Greta Thunberg in The Hague, Azernews reports.

"We are disturbed by the detention of the prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg during peaceful demonstration in The Hague. As a COP29 presidency we call on the Dutch authorities to respect the freedom of expression of climate protestors, and release those detained," the ministry said in a post on X.

Earlier Greta Thunberg was detained at a protest in The Hague. The proterters oppose fossil fuel subsidies and the climate policies of the outgoing Dutch government.

In protest, they tried to block a road intersection and the A12 motorway.

