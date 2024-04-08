Discovery of remains in Khojaly cemetery exposes war crimes by Armenia, Ombudsperson says

“The discovery of the remains of a family, victims of discrimination and ethnic cleansing, after 32 years in a cemetery found in the Khojaly district, underscores Armenia's commission of war crimes and its violation of international humanitarian law norms, Azernews reports.

We periodically recall that the Armenian side, in gross violation of international law norms, denied the families of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijani civilians lost during the conflict the right to receive any information for nearly 30 years. Additionally, they have yet to provide any information about mass burial sites to Azerbaijan," said Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva as she commented on the issue of emerging more facts related to crimes against humanity committed by Armenia.

“Thus, two individuals whose identities have been recently confirmed - Basira Maharramova and Vagif Maharramov, who went missing during the Khojaly genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces in February 1992, have been buried today,” she added.