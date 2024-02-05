Fibre-optic cable laid in Azerbaijan's Garabagh

Abbas Ganbay

During 2023, 550 km of fiber optic cables have been laid across Azerbaijan to expand the AzStateNet network created by the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security for reliable and stable exchange of information, Azernews reports.

More than 130 km out of almost 300 km of optical fibre cables put into operation in the regions of the republic were laid only for the Garabagh region in this network for reliable exchange of information through state channels.

An additional 250 km of fibre optic cable has been laid in the AzStateNet network in Baku city and the Apsheron peninsula.

Through the AzStateNet network, established by the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, along with special purpose communication services, allocation of telecommunication channels, Internet, data transmission, and other services are provided to state institutions.