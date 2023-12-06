Embassy of Japan awarded a grant for realization of project in Yardimli

By Asim Aliyev

A grant agreement was signed between Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wada Junichi and Yardimli District Central Hospital, which is the beneficiary organization of the project "Construction of Family Health Center in Yardimli district", Azernews reports, citing the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The ceremony was attended by Rasim Akbarov, Head of the Central Hospital of Yardimli district, and representatives of TABIB.

Under this project, it is planned to construct a family medical center in Chanakhbulag village of Yardymli district (area: 242 m2, 2 family doctor's offices, 1 procedure room, 1 pregnancy and reproductive health control room, 1 multifunctional telemedicine room, 1 laboratory, 1 pediatric room, 1 vaccination and waiting room for children, 1 dental room, 1 kitchen and living room, 1 checkpoint, 1 utility room, 2 sanitary facilities).

As a result of the project, patients who previously had to travel from remote areas to central district hospitals (except for moderate and severe patients) will be able to receive necessary medical care in the newly constructed medical center. Thus, it is expected to further improve access to medical services for the residents of 15 villages in the target region. The Government of Japan has allocated a grant of US$90 K (about AZN 152 K) for the construction of this project.