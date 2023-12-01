Azercell joins UN Global Compact

The mobile operator will contribute to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals

"Azercell Telekom" LLC is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact. The mobile operator will contribute to the adoption and implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and socially responsible policies. UN Assistant Secretary General and UN Global Compact Executive Director Sanda Ojiambo congratulated "Azercell Telecom" LLC on its participation in this initiative through a greeting letter.

It should be noted that the "Global Compact" founded in 2000 at the initiative of the UN is the world's largest corporate sustainability network, which brings together more than 20,000 business and non-business partners in more than 160 countries. The main goal of the "Global Compact" participants is to adapt their strategies and activities to the internationally recognised principles of human rights, labor rights, environmental protection and the "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".

Building its mobile infrastructure based on high technologies, Azercell supports the development of the business ecosystem in the country with a Corporate Social Responsibility strategy based on healthy values, and aims to significantly improve people's quality of life by applying innovative solutions. The leading mobile operator is expanding its network throughout the country and applying "green" technologies. It should be noted that such initiatives help promote environmental awareness and achieve Azerbaijan's sustainable development goals.

By joining the UN Global Compact Azercell Telecom will put further efforts to create and promote a strong and sustainable infrastructure based on innovation through close cooperation with specialized UN agencies, strengthening global connectivity in the field of human rights, environment, anti-corruption and labor rights.