Climate agreement goals can't be achieved without divesting from fossil fuels

Abbas Ganbay

"Only a complete phase-out of fossil fuels will allow humanity to achieve the 1.5 degree Celsius global warming holdout enshrined in the Paris Climate Agreement," the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said addressing the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Dubai, Azernews reports.

"The science is unequivocal: the 1.5 degree limit is only realistic if we eventually stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce [its use], not reduce, but phase out, given the clear time frame of the Paris climate agreement," the UN secretary-general said.

Guterres also addressed the heads of fuel companies. "Make no mistake. The road to climate sustainability is the only viable path to economic sustainability for your companies," the UN secretary-general warned.

In his opinion, it is up to national governments to help industry representatives make the right choice, including through regulatory measures, legislation, and the end of fossil fuel subsidies.

The secretary general of the world organisation stressed that the world community has the technologies that will allow it to avoid the worst climate chaos. But this requires immediate action, leadership, cooperation, and political will, Guterres said.