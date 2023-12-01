Int'l scientific conference starts in Shusha

Laman Ismayilova

An international scientific conference on Prospects for Cultural Tourism of the Turkic World starts today in Shusha.

The conference will feature discussions and presentations on the topic Transformation of the nomadic lifestyle of Turkic-speaking countries into a tourism product, Azernews reports.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will also make speeches at the conference.

Note that Shusha has been named the Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) member states held in Bursa, Turkiye.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Culture Ministry, the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani president in Shusha as well as the Shusha State Reserve are entrusted with the implementation of the activities related to the events.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were held in Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023.