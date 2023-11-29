Azerbaijani districts transform into breathtaking winter wonderland

Laman Ismayilova

As the winter season gets closer, it is time to enjoy snowy days in the countryside. Winter lovers can find some of the most spectacular snowy landscapes in Azerbaijan.

An exciting way to enjoy nature which is taking a rest under a fluffy and cozy blanket of snow, is to visit the districts of Guba, Gusar, and Khizi.

Thick white snow has already covered Azerbaijan's Guba, Gusar, and Khizi districts. These areas are renowned for their natural beauty all year round.

The Hydrometeorological Center in Guba reports that the most snow fell in Guba`s Gyryz and Khinalig villages.

Here, the height of the snow cover reaches 14 cm. The lowest temperature in the district (-8.6) was recorded in the Gudyalchay-Khinalig point.

The snow depth in the village of Altyagadzh, Khizi district reached 13 cm, while in Gusar's Laza village it was 12 cm.

However, it is during the cold winter months when they truly shine, with their snow-covered landscapes and serene atmosphere captivating the hearts of visitors. Let us embark on a journey to discover the enchanting beauty of these regions in winter.

Guba is popular for its lush green landscapes and abundant orchards. However, when winter arrives, a blanket of snow transforms it into a magical wonderland.

From the ancient ruins, fascinating architectural structures to diverse landscape there is an endless collection of tourist attractions in country's regions that will never cease to awe and fascinate the visitor.

The snow-covered Guba create a breathtaking scene that is a delight to the eyes.

Guba's Khinalig village, which has been included in the UNESCO list of world historical monuments, resembles a museum in the open air.

With a history spanning over 5,000 years, Khinalig is among the oldest continuously inhabited places in the world.

Gusar is another unique place which showcases its true beauty during the ?old season. It presents an array of winter activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing, making Gusar a perfect destination for winter sports enthusiasts.

In Khizi, visitors can enjoy peaceful walks or simply relax and soak up the tranquility of the surroundings.

Khizi's natural landscapes are some of the most beautiful in Azerbaijan.

There's nothing like a spend day in the Candy Cane Mountains full of walking trails and stunning views.

The mountains' astonishing colors are produced by groundwater that’s altered the oxidation state of iron compounds within the rock.

This natural phenomenon attracts curious tourists. If you are a nature lover, you must visit and enjoy the impressive Khizi Mountains.

From the snow-capped mountains to frozen waterfalls, Guba, Gusar, and Khizi showcase the diverse beauty of Azerbaijan during the cold winter months.

So, grab your winter gear and embark on an unforgettable journey through these enchanting a winter wonderland!