TODAY.AZ / Society

Work is underway to create carbon-neutral zones in liberated territories: deputy minister

28 November 2023 [14:21] - TODAY.AZ
Abbas Ganbay

"Work is currently underway to create a carbon-neutral zone in the liberated territories," Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said at a round table on global climate change held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to Tagiyeva, one of the main goals is to create a carbon-neutral zone in the territories liberated from occupation:

"Work for this is already underway. Climate change issues are included in the country's strategic documents and state programs. We will achieve the set goals".

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/241844.html

Print version

Views: 131

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also