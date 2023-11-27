Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan is represented at the IX International Scientific and Expert Forum "Primakov Readings", which started today in Moscow. The two-day forum on the theme "Horizons of post-globalisation" is being held at the International Trade Centre, Azernews reports.

The Primakov Readings is an international summit aimed at promoting dialogue on trends in global politics and economics among high-ranking experts, diplomats, and decision-makers. The summit is named in honor of the academician and statesman Yevgeny Primakov.

The forum is expected to be attended by more than 1,300 people, including representatives of the Russian and foreign scientific and expert communities, officials, politicians, diplomats, and representatives of business circles.

This year's event will feature more than 80 leading foreign experts in international security, politics, and economics from more than 30 countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Syria, Syria, the United States, Turkiye and Uzbekistan.

On the second day of the forum, participants will discuss the situation around the South Caucasus, including Russia's cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, as well as PRC-US relations and the development of the global South.

The forum is organized by the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) and is held in Moscow, Russia. Approximately 50 leaders from think tanks, universities and the diplomatic community from more than 30 countries participate in the Readings each year.

Deputy Director of the Firudin Bay Kocharli Republic Children's Library Zahira Dadashova will represent Azerbaijan at the international forum. The forum will focus on scenarios of the development of international relations, challenges in the sphere of international security, and new models of interaction between States, corporations, and other entities.

The Primakov Readings are intended both to commemorate Primakov and to continue to develop his ideas through international dialogue. The discussions will center on political risks for the world energy markets, Russia's cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, the relationship between China and the United States, and the development of the countries of the Global South. The participants will also discuss the balance of power in the Baltic region and the prospects for Russia's relations with the countries of the Middle East and the African continent.

The event is organized by the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of Sciences, with the assistance of its partners Primakov Center for International Cooperation, World Trade Center, and the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The project is supported by the Presidential Grants Foundation.