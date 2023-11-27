Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center hosts high-level meeting in Vienna

A high-level meeting under the theme "Bridging the Global Divide: The Role of Central Asia and the Caucasus in Restoring Global Connectivity" has been held in Austria.

The event was co-organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), the Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development (CIRSD) and the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna (DA), Azernews reports.

The high-level meeting t brought together former heads of state and government of Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Austria, as well as influential experts who discussed on the impact of the Middle Corridor on the geopolitics, security and economy of the countries located along this route, its contributions to the expansion of the Belt and Road project, and its role in ensuring energy security of the European Union.

The event participants highlighted the growing importance of the Middle Corridor in light of recent geopolitical developments.

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center - former President of Serbia Boris Tadic, former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Fischer, former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Djoomart Otorbaev, 66th President of the UN General Assembly Vuk Jeremi? attended the meeting.

The members of the center also held meetings with Deputy Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Najat Mokhtar, Deputy Director General of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Fatou Haidara, and former President of Austria Heinz Fischer.

Second president of the Austrian Parliament Doris Bures received the NGIC members. The members of the center invited Doris Bures to attend the 11th Global Baku Forum and also informed her about the importance of the event.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a cultural, non-profit, non-political organization that includes a number of highly respected and recognized international figures.

The Center was founded in 2012 under the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The main goal of the Center is to provide the reader of Global Policy Analysis with a new, well constructed, informative, and educational magazine.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center share the views and opinions of distinguished world leaders, experts, and thinkers to address a wide range of challenges and will be debating those with internationally renowned experts from all fields of research, including politics, science, sociology, economy, culture, humanities, and ethics.



