Cyber Security Days kick off in Baku

The conference "Digital Economy and Cybersecurity" dedicated to the International Cyber Security Days ("ICSD 2023") kicked off in Baku on 21 September, Azernews reports.

Emphasizing the importance of the event, Babek Agayev, the Chairman of Prosol Company, pointed out that cyber security issues are becoming increasingly relevant and an integral part of our lives.

"We are very fortunate to organize the event 'Days of Cybersecurity' in Baku for the third year already. This year's event will feature 66 speakers in 8 panel discussions. At the same time, on 22 September, the event will host competitions in the format of "Game of Thrones" in the format of cyber warfare," Babek Agayev said.

Representatives from Israel, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, local authorities, and the private sector are taking part in the three-day event.