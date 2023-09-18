Culture Ministry launches website of Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has launched a website of the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

Through the site, music lovers can get detailed information about the history of the music festival, its rich program and learn more about the life of the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, Azernews reports.

The 15th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will be held in Azerbaijan on September 18-28. The festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation jointly with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The festival has been held in Azerbaijan since 2009, traditionally the first day of the festival coincides with the National Music Day.

On September 18, the soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will present the opera "Leyli and Majnun" in Shusha.

A concert of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Wind Instruments will take place in Baku at the Fountain Square. On the evening of September 18, Heydar Aliyev Palace will stage ballet "Legend of Love" by the People's Artist, composer Arif Melikov on the evening of the same day.

The 15th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will be remembered this year for special projects for young talents. Thus, the Joint Orchestra of Folk Instruments consisting of 200 students of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Society and children's music schools operating in Baku will perform in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center. Art programs will be organized with the participation of young talents.

During the festival, vocal works by Uzeyir Hajibayli will be performed in karaoke format in specially designated places in large shopping centers in Baku. Anyone can join this action.

The events within the festival will take place at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Society, National Art Museum, International Mugham Center, the Hall of Chamber and Organ Music, the Opera Studio of the Baku Musical Academy and other venues.

The festival will bring together talented musicians from the USA, France, Georgia, Croatia, Russia, Singapore and other countries.