Heavy rains led to destruction of bridge in Astara [VIDEO]

In Astara, the Pensarchay River overflowed its banks and floodwaters flooded the yards of residents. The heavy rain that began last night has caused chaos in Astara, Azernews reports.

According to the information, bridges in several villages have been washed away by the flooding, and transport links have been hampered. Flood waters mainly flooded the yards of residents of Tangerud, Shiyekaran, Pensar, and Arkivan villages of the district. Orchards and farms have been seriously affected.

Currently, heavy rains continue in the region. Vago village of Astara district was flooded. A bridge collapsed in the village as a result of the incident. Besides, as a result of the bridge collapse, the population was cut off from the city center.

It should be noted that as a result of heavy rains Erchivan village of Astara district was also flooded, and private houses and homestead plots were flooded. It is reported that businesses were seriously affected



