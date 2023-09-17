World celebrities come to Baku to watch “The Legend of Love”

Artistic director of the Arena di Verona, one of the largest and most famous concert venues in Italy Stefano Trespidi, founder of the world famous FAZIOLI piano factory, called the “Ferrari of pianos”, “modern Stradivarius” Paolo Fazioli, famous Russian ballet dancer, one of the performers Farhad in "The Legend of Love" Nikolai Tsiskaridze will come to Baku on September 18 to watch the grandiose production of "The Legend of Love", Azernews reports.

On September 18 and 19, the painting “The Legend of Love” by People’s Artist Arif Malikov will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.