The Poladli village secondary school in Aghjabadi district, Azerbaijan, was recently in need of a new building. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation stepped in to provide a new building for the school, and an inauguration ceremony was held to celebrate the occasion, Azernews reports.

The ceremony was attended by Rafil Huseynov, the head of the Aghjabedi District Executive Power, Sabuhi Mahmudov, the head of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Science and Education, Elvin Aslanov, the representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Dayanat Farzaliyev, the representative of the Garabagh Regional Education Department, public representatives, teachers and pupils of the school.

The new building, constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is a school for 300 pupils. It consists of three two-storey buildings and is fully equipped with the necessary equipment and visual aids. The school has 14 classrooms, physics, chemistry, biology laboratories, informatics, military training, labor training rooms, a library, a canteen, a meeting hall, gymnasiums, and an outdoor sports field. Landscaping and greening works have been done in the school area.

The work done by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Poladli village school of Aghjabadi is considered to ensure the quality of education and the continuous growth of children's knowledge and skills. 34 teachers and 17 technical workers work in the Poladli village secondary school.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has also constructed a new building for the Alisoltanli village school in Saatli district, Azerbaijan. The school has been operating as an adapted school for 190 pupils, and the new building can accommodate up to 360 pupils. The new building includes subject rooms, laboratories, and rooms for biology and chemistry, an informatics room, a military training room, a labor training room, a library, and a reading hall, sports and assembly halls, football and volleyball grounds, and a canteen. Pupils of the school have repeatedly won at subject Olympiads and contests, and have also won at national intellectual competitions.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has done a great deal of work in Azerbaijan to ensure the quality of education and the continuous growth of children's knowledge and skills. The construction of the new buildings for the Poladli village secondary school and the Alisoltanli village school is a testament to the Foundation's commitment to providing quality education for the people of Azerbaijan.