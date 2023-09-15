Chingiz Farzaliyev's vibrant art works stun art lovers in Uzbekistan

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Uzbekistan Academy of Arts has opened a personal exhibition of the director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev.

The exhibition "The Cup of Joy" marks the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and serves to develop cultural ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

Nearly 40 art works were on display at the project, co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan National Art Museum and Uzbekistan Academy of Arts in partnership with the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts.

The exhibition showcases Chingiz Farzaliyev's paintings created from the first years of his creative activity to the present day.

Chairman of the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Akmal Nuridinov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev, Director of the Uzbekistan Fine Arts Gallery, Honored Cultural Worker of Uzbekistan, Doctor of Art History, Professor Kamola Akilova, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, professor Salhab Mammadov.

In his speech, Akmal Nuridinov expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani Embassy and the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan for their assistance in organizing the exhibition.

Akmal Nuridinov invited the Uzbek audience to get acquainted with Azerbaijani painting, emphasizing the strengthening and expansion of cultural ties between the two countries.

Huseyn Guliyev emphasized that the peoples of the two countries are linked by centuries-old ties of friendship.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Salhab Mammadov congratulated Chingiz Farzaliyev on the opening of the exhibition, thanking the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts for hosting this event.

Salhab Mammadov outlined that Chingiz Farzaliyev's subtle instincts and bright soul are reflected through his art works.

Chingiz Farzaliyev is the honorary academician of the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts.

He is a holder of a number of honorary awards and medals, including the Great Badge of Honor for Meritorious Services to the Republic of Austria, the Order of Arts and Letters (France), the Gold Medal "Best research scientist, patriot" of European Publishing and Press House, TURKSOY medal for contribution to the promotion of Turkic art, the Gold Medal of the Russian Academy of Arts, etc.

Chingiz Farzaliyev's beautiful landscapes, still life left no one indifferent. The exhibition left a lasting impression on all the guests.

The project coordinator is the head of the National Art Museum's International Relations Department Konul Rafiyeva. The exhibition will run until September 21, 2023.