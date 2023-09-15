Canadian delegation visits Jabrayil & Zangilan

Canadian delegation visited the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of the Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

The program of the visit to Garabagh of the delegation, consisting of Chandra Arya, member of the Canadian House of Commons, Ron East, publishing director of the influential Canadian Jewish media platform "Thej.ca" and Nigar Aliyeva, co-founder of the "Karabakh" Azerbaijani weekend school operating in Ottawa, started from the district of Jabrayil.

The Canadian delegation was very touched by the destruction they observed along the way until they reached the bridge of Khudafarin. They stressed that they realize well what kind of feelings such a scene evokes in Azerbaijanis who have been living here for 30 years and longed for their lands.

They took a commemorative photo against the background of the bridge of Khudafarin.

While in the Aghali village in Zangilan, the delegation was provided with detailed information about the infrastructure of this residential area which was rebuilt based on the "smart village" concept. The guests who got familiarized with the conditions created in the kindergarten and school were presented with selected literature samples for the purpose of enriching the worldview of the students.

The Canadian guests sitting behind the students' desks in the classrooms assessed the operation of such a school in the village of Aghali as a remarkable event and wished the teachers who answered all their questions, good luck in the new school year.

The meeting ended with taking a commemorative photo with the teaching staff.

The next destination visited by the guests in Aghali was the house of one of the villagers. Welcoming the foreign guests with hospitality and stressing that they were happy to return to their homeland, the hostess asked to convey to the Canadian public the desire of Azerbaijani people to live in peace and harmony, the peaceful efforts of the Azerbaijani state towards the normalization of the region.

The visit was carried out as part of a project of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora aimed at informing the international community of the facts of Azerbaijan.