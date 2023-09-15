Mugham Center to celebrate National Music Day

International Mugham Center will host a concert dedicated to National Music Day on September 18.

The Mugham Center soloists, Honored Artists Sabuhi Ibayev, Ehtiram Huseynov, mugham singers Huseyn Melikov, Aishan Mehdiyeva, Vafa Vazirova and Gunay Imamverdiyeva will perform mugham and folk songs, Azernews reports.

The mugham singers will be accompanied by an ensemble led by tar player Rovshan Gurbanov. Admission to the concert is free.

National Music Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on September 18 each year. The music feast marks the birthday of the outstanding composer, founder of Azerbaijani professional musical art and opera, Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The tradition of celebrating the birthday of the great composer as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi Hajibayov, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This tradition continues till nowadays.

Numerous cultural events, including gala concerts and festivals, are being held across the country as part of the celebration.