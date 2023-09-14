42 km of roads reconstructed in Neftchala

Abbas Ganbay

In accordance with the Decree of the Azerbaijani President on measures related to the construction of the Khanmammadli-Gachagkend-Girmizikend-Khol Qarabujag-Khazar road in Neftcala district, the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan will facilitate traffic between 11 settlements, with a population of 15,000 inhabitants and will lead to the development of agriculture. The road infrastructure project is being successfully implemented, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.

The 42-kilometer-long road was in an unusable condition due to long-term operation without repair and the impact of natural factors. For this reason, roads in need of drastic reconstruction and rehabilitation are being improved to technical level 4. The width of the road is increased to 10 meters.

The 30 km long section of Khanmammadli-Khol Garabujag-Khazar road was made of unusable asphalt, and the 12 km long section of Gachagkend-Girmizikend was an earth base.

According to the requirements of the "Construction Norms and Rules" of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, the deformed parts and unsuitable pavement on the earthen section of the road are dug up and removed, and widening and shaping works are carried out.

In parallel with the works, culverts, collectors, and retaining walls are constructed in necessary places to divert water along the road.

As part of the project, a new subgrade and road base are being constructed along the roads. New asphalt concrete pavement of the required thickness is also being laid in areas where the road base has already been prepared.

It is also planned to repair existing bridges at the Gachagkend, Girmizikend, and Khol Garabujag sections of the project.

The last stage of the project will include the installation of road signs, and kilometer signs, as well as the construction of roads and road marking lines for normal traffic organization.

Reconstruction of the motorways will significantly improve transport communication between the mentioned settlements and will have a positive impact on the social well-being of the population, ensuring the comfortable movement of thousands of citizens living along the road.