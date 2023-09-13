Postage stamp dedicated to Shusha issued in Uzbekistan

Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan has issued a postage stamp dedicated to Shusha, known as Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

The implementation of the project was supported by the Central Post and relevant government agencies of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The postage stamp "The ancient city of Azerbaijan Shusha is the capital of the Turkic world" depicts Shusha Castle, the flag of Azerbaijan, mesmerizing Karabakh nature and mountains.

The specially designed postage stamp also illustrates national musical instruments (gaval, tar, bow) and the Kharibulbul flower, which is the symbol of Karabakh, the city of Shusha, and Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

In its statement, the center recalled that the Days of Shusha were held in Uzbekistan this year as the city announced the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

The event was organized with the support of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

"Sections in Uzbek have been created on Wikipedia about Shusha, media tours for Uzbek journalists have been organized in Karabakh, Shusha, and in the near future, an encyclopedic publication about the city will be published in several leading languages. Projects will continue until the end of the year," the Center said in a statement.

Note that the official opening of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023 took place in Shusha this March.

A vast array of cultural events were held in Azerbaijan's cultural center as part of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Among them were the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, Vagif Poetry Days, Cultural Days of Turkic People, and other large-scale events.

The new postage stamp will be presented in Baku and Tashkent. It will be sent to the museums in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, state and government representatives of both countries.