Azerbaijani Parliament's Speaker arrives in Bulgaria

Rena Murshud

A delegation led by the Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in Sofia on an official visit, Azernews reports citing the parliament's press and public relations department.

The delegation includes the MPs - Head of the Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Bulgaria Rauf Aliyev, Agil Mammadov, Anatoly Rafaelov, the Chief of the Parliament's Staff Farid Hajiyev, and other officials.

Then the delegation was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Filiz Hyusmenova, the Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan Hamid Hamid, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Huseyn Huseynov, Bulgaria's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ruslan Stoyanov, and other officials at Sofia International Airport.

During the visit, a series of meetings between the Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliament and the leadership of Bulgaria are planned.

Bilateral relations exist between the two countries in political, socio-economic, cultural, and other spheres. Cooperation is carried out in such areas as transport and transit of goods, tourism, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, science and high technologies, education, military equipment, and others.