Working meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Commission held in Baku ended [PHOTOS]

The 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission on cooperation in the military field between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran ended, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry.

At the meeting held in the International Military Cooperation Department, the results of the negotiations were discussed and the sides once again exchanged views on expanding relations in several areas of cooperation in the military sphere.

In his closing speech, the head of the delegation of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Mohammad Ahadi noted that some forces are attempting to undermine the current friendly and neighborly relations between the countries by spreading unfounded and false information in recent days and in this regard stressed the importance of mutual visits and working meetings.

At the meeting of the Joint Commission, the implemented measures were highly appreciated, and a good basis for the development of cooperation between the countries at the bilateral, regional and international levels was emphasized.

In the end, the final protocol of the meeting was signed.



