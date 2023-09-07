Total of 1,105.19 hectares of Kalbajar's territory planned to be cleared of mines

Abbas Ganbay

This year, a total of 1,105.19 hectares of the territory of the Kalbajar district is planned to be cleaned up from mines, Namig Hummatov, the first deputy chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, told journalists at the Urban Planning Working Group meeting held in Kalbajar, Azernews reports.

According to him, in 8 months of the current year, 653.46 ha (59.1%) of the territory of the district was cleared of mines.

Hummatov noted that in 2022, 983.71 ha of land in the residential areas was cleared of mines.

He added that following the presidential decree dated 18.03.2021 on urban development in the liberated territories, the Committee has ensured the allocation of 400 ha of land for 40 construction objects in the Kalbajar district to the relevant customer institutions.

The deputy added that the resettlement to Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district is planned to start in 2024.

In 2024, about 13,000 people will be resettled in the liberated Kalbajar district, among them over 5,000 citizens will be resettled in new houses in the administrative center, and about 8,000 citizens more - in villages and towns, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Namig Hummatov told journalists following the meeting of the Working Group on Urban Planning in Kalbajar.

Hummatov noted that 3,500 housing units (2,000 private houses and 1,500 apartments) will be built and commissioned in the Kalbajar district by 2026.

“Among them, 1,115 housing units will be commissioned by 2024, 725 by 2025, and the last 1,610 houses will be ready by 2026,” he said.